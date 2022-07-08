Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 17.54% Higher at 105850.01 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 15799.23 points or 17.54% this week to 105850.01


--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 23244.37 points or 28.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending June 28, 2002

--Today it is up 3584.60 points or 3.51%

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 16721.22 points or 18.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 15, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 20, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Up 70.36% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 69.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 30.67% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 19.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 22349.90 points or 26.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.99% This Week to 98.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 19022.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 47582.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 17.54% Higher at 105850.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pElon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal
RE
04:42pADRs End Mostly Lower
DJ
04:34pStocks flat, oil gains as rate hikes loom following strong jobs data
RE
04:28pWall Street gyrates to muted close as investors weigh jobs data in rate debate
RE
04:14pTSX posts weekly gain, cheering investors after recent volatility
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
3Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
4FDA Approves KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) Injection Co-Administered With Me..
5Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

HOT NEWS