S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 17.54% Higher at 105850.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 15799.23 points or 17.54% this week to 105850.01

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 23244.37 points or 28.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending June 28, 2002

--Today it is up 3584.60 points or 3.51%

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 16721.22 points or 18.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 15, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 20, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Up 70.36% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 69.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 30.67% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 19.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 22349.90 points or 26.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1736ET