S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.04% Lower at 91775.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1908.12 points or 2.04% this week to 91775.17

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 323.13 points or 0.35%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 405.59 points or 0.44% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Off 4.45% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 47.88% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 38.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.07% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 13.30% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8275.06 points or 9.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1740ET