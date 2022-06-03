Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.04% Lower at 91775.17 -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1908.12 points or 2.04% this week to 91775.17


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 323.13 points or 0.35%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 405.59 points or 0.44% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Off 4.45% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 47.88% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 38.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.07% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 13.30% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8275.06 points or 9.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pADRs End Lower, Legend Biotech, Immunocore Trade Actively
DJ
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at 20790.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 111102.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 50689.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.04% Lower at 91775.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 94.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:15pFood deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index
RE
04:51pTSX gives back much of weekly gain on Fed rate hike jitters
RE
04:49pGlobal stock markets fall, U.S. yields rise after strong employment data
RE
04:49pTSX gives back much of weekly gain on Fed rate hike jitters
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St ends down with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rat..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
5Exclusive - Tesla's Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut ..

HOT NEWS