S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.09% Higher at 74734.95 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1531.31 points or 2.09% this week to 74734.95

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 6912.75 points or 10.19% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 380.10 points or 0.51%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1716.73 points or 2.25% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 2.25% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Up 87.78% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 65.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.25% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 61.44% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 23508.46 points or 45.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1735ET

