Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.65% Higher at 88795.76 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2288.54 points or 2.65% this week to 88795.76


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 3274.93 points or 3.83%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.55% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 7.55% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 61.89% from its 52-week low of 54850.06 hit Friday, May 14, 2021

--Rose 61.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.74% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 9.62% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 5295.65 points or 6.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 96.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.59% Lower at 20099.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.70% Higher at 106924.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.08% Higher at 49579.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.65% Higher at 88795.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:46pTSX posts biggest gain in 15 months as 'dip buying' boosts tech shares
RE
04:45pTSX posts biggest gain in 15 months as 'dip buying' boosts tech shares
RE
04:25pWorld equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
RE
04:21pWall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues
RE
04:04pUnofficially for the week, the s&p 500 fell 2.4%, nasd…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS