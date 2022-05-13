S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.65% Higher at 88795.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2288.54 points or 2.65% this week to 88795.76

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 3274.93 points or 3.83%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.55% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 7.55% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 61.89% from its 52-week low of 54850.06 hit Friday, May 14, 2021

--Rose 61.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.74% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 9.62% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 5295.65 points or 6.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

