S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.77% Higher at 64841.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1750.43 points or 2.77% this week to 64841.23

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 2469.65 points or 3.96% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Today it is down 833.87 points or 1.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 990.98 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 4.86% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 62.92% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 33.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.07% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 13614.74 points or 26.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1726ET