S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.77% Lower at 63330.37 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1803.10 points or 2.77% this week to 63330.37

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 26, 2021

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 2859.69 points or 4.32% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point decline since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Largest four week percentage decline since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 30, 2020, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 1270.40 points or 2.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 7.07% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.07% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 59.29% from its 52-week low of 39758.20 hit Friday, July 3, 2020

--Rose 59.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.07% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.81% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 12103.88 points or 23.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1724ET