S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.87% Lower at 89141.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2633.78 points or 2.87% this week to 89141.39

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 4541.90 points or 4.85% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 271.61 points or 0.31%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.19% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.19% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 43.64% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 34.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.88% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 5641.28 points or 6.76%

