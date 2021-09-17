S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.45% Higher at 78512.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2617.07 points or 3.45% this week to 78512.09
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 10689.89 points or 15.76% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 4, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is down 1226.04 points or 1.54%
--Fifth highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 1.94% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 1.94% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Up 92.69% from its 52-week low of 40745.13 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 89.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.94% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021
--Up 69.60% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 27285.60 points or 53.26%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-17-21 1727ET