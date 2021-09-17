Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.45% Higher at 78512.09 -- Data Talk

09/17/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2617.07 points or 3.45% this week to 78512.09

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 10689.89 points or 15.76% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 4, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 1226.04 points or 1.54%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 1.94% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.94% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 92.69% from its 52-week low of 40745.13 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 89.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.94% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 69.60% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 27285.60 points or 53.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1727ET

HOT NEWS