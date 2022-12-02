S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.65% Higher at 169691.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5974.81 points or 3.65% this week to 169691.74

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 19278.39 points or 12.82% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 26, 2022

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 912.53 points or 0.53%

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Snaps a 10-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.53% from its record close of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 109.65% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 96.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.53% from its 2022 closing high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec 1, 2022

--Up 109.48% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 86191.63 points or 103.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

