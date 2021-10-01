S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.65% Higher at 77626.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3445.97 points or 4.65% this week to 77626.17
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 262.53 points or 0.34%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 3445.97 points or 4.65% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 3.05% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
--Off 3.05% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Up 78.32% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
--Rose 77.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.05% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Up 67.69% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 26399.68 points or 51.54%
