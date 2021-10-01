S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.65% Higher at 77626.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3445.97 points or 4.65% this week to 77626.17

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 262.53 points or 0.34%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 3445.97 points or 4.65% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 3.05% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Off 3.05% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 78.32% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 77.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.05% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 67.69% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 26399.68 points or 51.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1728ET