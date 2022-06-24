Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.12% Lower at 82605.64 -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4455.26 points or 5.12% this week to 82605.64


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 11077.65 points or 11.82% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest four-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 18, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 8, 2021 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down 10 of the past 13 weeks

--Today it is down 564.42 points or 0.68%

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 5859.91 points or 6.62% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 1, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 13.99% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 13.99% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 33.11% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 26.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.85% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 1.98% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 894.47 points or 1.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1737ET

HOT NEWS