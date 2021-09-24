Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.52% Lower at 74180.20 -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4331.89 points or 5.52% this week to 74180.20

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 563.22 points or 0.75%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 570.03 points or 0.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Down nine of the past 13 trading days

--Off 7.35% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Off 7.35% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 79.78% from its 52-week low of 41260.86 hit Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

--Rose 76.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.35% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 60.24% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 22953.71 points or 44.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1728ET

