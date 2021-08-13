S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.59% Higher at 69544.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3683.85 points or 5.59% this week to 69544.76

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 52.18 points or 0.08%

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 3683.85 points or 5.59% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Up 74.74% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 43.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 50.23% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 18318.27 points or 35.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

