S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.72% Higher at 81990.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4436.91 points or 5.72% this week to 81990.22

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 1852.21 points or 2.31%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 4547.12 points or 5.87% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 88.34% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 67.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 77.12% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 30763.73 points or 60.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

