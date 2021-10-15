Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.72% Higher at 81990.22 -- Data Talk

10/15/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4436.91 points or 5.72% this week to 81990.22

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 1852.21 points or 2.31%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 4547.12 points or 5.87% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 88.34% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 67.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 77.12% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 30763.73 points or 60.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Higher at 20928.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.61% Higher at 114647.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.25% Higher at 52798.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.72% Higher at 81990.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pAnalysis: Supply chains, inflation overshadow vaccine, debt woes at IMF-World Bank meetings
RE
04:38pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
04:37pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
12:44pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 2.50% Higher at 3628.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pDAX Ends the Week 2.51% Higher at 15587.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS