S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.99% Higher at 86898.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4908.29 points or 5.99% this week to 86898.51

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 9345.20 points or 12.05% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 103.25 points or 0.12%

--Second highest close in history

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.18% from its record close of 87055.66 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.18% from its 52-week high of 87055.66 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 99.62% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 65.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.18% from its 2021 closing high of 87055.66 hit Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

--Up 87.72% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 12.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 35672.02 points or 69.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1727ET