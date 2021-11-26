Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.22% Lower at 80369.01 -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 5326.14 points or 6.22% this week to 80369.01

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 14594.41 points or 15.37% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Aug. 23, 2019

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Today it is down 4587.91 points or 5.40%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 16.32% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Off 16.32% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 73.61% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 45.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.32% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 73.61% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 29142.52 points or 56.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1723ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.22% Lower at 80369.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.60% Lower at 49492.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at 102224.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.99% Lower at 21125.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:52pADRs Close Lower; BioNTech Rises, Carnival Drops
DJ
12:47pCorrection to European Indexes Data Talks on Nov. 24
DJ
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 6.13% Lower at 4089.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.41% Lower at 3606.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 5.24% Lower at 6739.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pDAX Ends the Week 5.59% Lower at 15257.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fe..
2FTSE 100 suffers year's worst session on virus scare
3Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner ..
4Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets
5Tesla decides against state aid for German battery plant as Musk oppose..

HOT NEWS