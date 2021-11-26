S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.22% Lower at 80369.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 5326.14 points or 6.22% this week to 80369.01
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 14594.41 points or 15.37% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Aug. 23, 2019
--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020
--Today it is down 4587.91 points or 5.40%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 16.32% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
--Off 16.32% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 73.61% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 45.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.32% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 73.61% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.82%
--Year-to-date it is up 29142.52 points or 56.89%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-26-21 1723ET