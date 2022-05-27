Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.31% Higher at 93683.29 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5564.33 points or 6.31% this week to 93683.29


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 3, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 27.70 points or 0.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 2.46% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 2.46% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 58.21% from its 52-week low of 59212.97 hit Friday, May 28, 2021

--Rose 58.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 10183.18 points or 12.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1736ET

