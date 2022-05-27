S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.31% Higher at 93683.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5564.33 points or 6.31% this week to 93683.29
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 3, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 27.70 points or 0.03%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 2.46% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 2.46% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 58.21% from its 52-week low of 59212.97 hit Friday, May 28, 2021
--Rose 58.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.03% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022
--Up 15.65% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.16%
--Year-to-date it is up 10183.18 points or 12.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
