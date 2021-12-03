S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.45% Higher at 86359.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5990.77 points or 7.45% this week to 86359.78

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 5, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 1091.49 points or 1.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.08% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 10.08% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 86.56% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 57.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.08% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 86.56% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 35133.29 points or 68.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1725ET