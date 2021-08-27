S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.93% Higher at 73203.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5381.44 points or 7.93% this week to 73203.64

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 1653.10 points or 2.31%

--A new record close

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 83.93% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 57.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 58.14% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 10.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 21977.15 points or 42.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

