S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.01% Higher at 90050.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7445.14 points or 9.01% this week to 90050.78

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 5, 2021

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 1600.89 points or 1.81%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1920.03 points or 2.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.24% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 6.24% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 44.93% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 42.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.91% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 11.17% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6550.67 points or 7.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1737ET