S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.76% Lower at 85695.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 9268.27 points or 9.76% this week to 85695.15
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Aug. 16, 2019
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 3817.29 points or 4.26%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 10.78% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
--Off 10.78% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 85.12% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 66.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.78% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 85.12% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%
--Year-to-date it is up 34468.66 points or 67.29%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
