  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.76% Lower at 85695.15 -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:29pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 9268.27 points or 9.76% this week to 85695.15

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Aug. 16, 2019

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 3817.29 points or 4.26%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.78% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Off 10.78% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 85.12% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 66.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.78% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 85.12% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 34468.66 points or 67.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1728ET

