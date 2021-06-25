S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week Flat at 65133.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2.53 points or 0.004% this week to 65133.47

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1056.59 points or 1.60% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 31, 2021

--Today it is down 1799.59 points or 2.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.43% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 68.36% from its 52-week low of 38686.69 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 60.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.70% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 9.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 13906.98 points or 27.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-25-21 1721ET