S&P, Nasdaq enjoy boost from big tech firms, Dow dips

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq were gaining on Monday
with a helping hand from heavyweight technology companies as
investors appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings
season.
While stocks were under pressure in early trading due to
concerns about slowing economic growth in China and inflation,
particularly in oil prices, the S&P had turned firmly positive
by late morning.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were last higher, led
by consumer discretionary, technology, and
communications services.
In technology, Apple Inc was up 0.6% as investors
digested the company's unveiling of new Mac laptop computers
with more powerful processor chips.
With just a small minority of companies having reported
quarterly results so far, investors were hopeful for some good
news ahead and looking for places to invest their cash,
according to John Augustine, chief investment officer at
Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio.
"It feels like a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) is
going on, mixed with this wall of cash on the sidelines," said
Augustine, noting that active managers were turning to stocks to
position themselves for the fourth quarter and that "individuals
are realizing that they're not going to get a return for bonds
or cash this year."
By 2:28 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 72.44 points, or 0.21%, to 35,222.32, the S&P 500
gained 8.23 points, or 0.18%, to 4,479.6 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 92.84 points, or 0.62%, to 14,990.18.
Sentiment was damper earlier in the day after China recorded
its slowest pace of economic growth in a year for the third
quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property
sector.
But investors were encouraged by what they saw in U.S.
earnings reports so far while keeping a focus on how companies
mitigate the impact on earnings from supply-chain disruptions,
labor shortages and higher costs.
"There is some weak data out of China, which is concerning
on a global basis, and then market participants came into this
earnings with a very pessimistic view but banks dramatically
exceeded expectations," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at
Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.
Forecast-beating results from big U.S. lenders last week set
a positive tone for third-quarter earnings season, with analysts
expecting S&P 500 earnings to show a 32% rise from a year ago,
according to Refinitiv data.
Among the S&P's top boosts for the session so far was Tesla
Inc, up 3.5%, ahead of its earnings report this week.
Other megacap technology companies on the rise included Facebook
Inc, up 3%, Microsoft Corp up 0.9% and
Amazon.com Inc up 0.8%, in addition to Apple's gains.
Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and oilfield services company Baker
Hughes Co are also due to report quarterly results this
week.
Walt Disney Co slipped 3% after Barclays downgraded
the media giant's stock to "equal weight" from "overweight."
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.17-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 100 new lows.
