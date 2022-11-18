S&P Raises Outlook on Ireland to Positive, Says Likely to Avoid Technical Recession

By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings said Friday it has raised its outlook on Ireland to positive from stable while affirming the country's AA-/A-1+ sovereign credit ratings.

Advanced economies, including Ireland's, are expected to slow down next year, but Ireland should continue to outperform its peers while avoiding a technical recession, the ratings agency said.

The war in Ukraine is expected to weigh on the Irish economy as global growth decelerates and elevated inflation weighs on private consumption, S&P said.

Still, "Ireland's growth and fiscal outcomes may lead to a more rapid reduction in government debt then we currently project as Ireland returns quickly to operating primary budgetary surpluses above the euro area average," S&P said.

Solid tax revenue growth and robust nominal growth will help reduce the government debt, the ratings agency said.

In 2024, the Irish economy is expected to grow 3% to 3.5%, S&P said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1702ET