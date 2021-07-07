Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 20290.60 -- Data Talk

07/07/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 9.43 points or 0.05% today to 20290.60

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.05% from its record close of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.05% from its 52-week high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 30.33% from its 52-week low of 15568.64 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 29.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.05% from its 2021 closing high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 17.04% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2857.24 points or 16.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1724ET

HOT NEWS