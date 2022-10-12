S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 18206.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 10.40 points or 0.06% today to 18206.28
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 1164.71 points or 6.01% over the last five trading days
--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 17.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021
--Off 17.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Down 11.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.57% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.29%
--Year-to-date it is down 3016.56 points or 14.21%
