S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 18206.28 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 10.40 points or 0.06% today to 18206.28


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1164.71 points or 6.01% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 17.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 11.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.57% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 3016.56 points or 14.21%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1740ET

HOT NEWS