S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 20806.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 14.80 points or 0.07% today to 20806.63

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.07% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 33.54% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 29.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.07% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 20.01% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3373.27 points or 19.35%

