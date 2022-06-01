S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20713.72 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 15.62 points or 0.08% today to 20713.72

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 205.68 points or 0.98% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Off 6.22% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.22% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.15% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.22% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.15% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 509.12 points or 2.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1736ET