S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 20300.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 18.57 points or 0.09% today to 20300.03

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 134.45 points or 0.67% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Up 30.39% from its 52-week low of 15568.64 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 30.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.09% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2866.67 points or 16.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1730ET