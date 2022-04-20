S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 21998.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 20.44 points or 0.09% today to 21998.38

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.40% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 0.40% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.59% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 14.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.08% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 775.54 points or 3.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1737ET