S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 20157.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 19.30 points or 0.10% today to 20157.65

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 155.38 points or 0.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Up 32.71% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 31.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.27% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 2724.29 points or 15.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-14-21 1723ET