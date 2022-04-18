S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 21878.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 22.71 points or 0.10% today to 21878.41

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 163.00 points or 0.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.95% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.95% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.49% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 655.57 points or 3.09%

