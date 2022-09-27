S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 18307.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 19.13 points or 0.10% today to 18307.91

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1254.47 points or 6.41% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.11% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.11% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 9.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.11% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 2914.93 points or 13.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

