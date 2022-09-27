Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 18307.91 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 19.13 points or 0.10% today to 18307.91


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1254.47 points or 6.41% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 17.11% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 17.11% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 9.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.11% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 2914.93 points or 13.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1731ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 105.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 18307.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Higher at 45006.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.94% Lower at 135472.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:54pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:52pTSX posts longest losing streak since May as financials fall
RE
04:35pWall Street keeps selling as world assets fail to recover
RE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.25% to 10829.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 0.21% to 3647.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
2Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
5Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

HOT NEWS