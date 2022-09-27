S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 18307.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 19.13 points or 0.10% today to 18307.91
--Down for six consecutive trading days
--Down 1254.47 points or 6.41% over the last six trading days
--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 17.11% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021
--Off 17.11% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Down 9.25% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.11% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.29%
--Year-to-date it is down 2914.93 points or 13.73%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
