S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 20819.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 28.36 points or 0.14% today to 20819.09

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.74% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.74% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.69% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.74% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.69% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 403.75 points or 1.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1736ET