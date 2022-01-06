S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 21072.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.54 points or 0.15% today to 21072.20

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.20% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 21.54% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.77% from its 2022 closing high of 21236.52 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.15% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 150.64 points or 0.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1742ET