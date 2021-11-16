S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 21717.16 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 34.08 points or 0.16% today to 21717.16

--Second highest close in history

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.24% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 28.58% from its 52-week low of 16889.82 hit Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

--Rose 28.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.24% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 25.26% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 4283.80 points or 24.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1723ET