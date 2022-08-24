S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 20021.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 36.03 points or 0.18% today to 20021.38

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 46.46 points or 0.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 9.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.23% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.23% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 1201.46 points or 5.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

