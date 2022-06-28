S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 19222.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 35.58 points or 0.18% today to 19222.74

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 12.97% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 12.97% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.97% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.70% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 2000.10 points or 9.42%

