S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 19957.96 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 36.82 points or 0.18% today to 19957.96

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 9.64% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.64% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.64% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.62% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 1264.88 points or 5.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1730ET