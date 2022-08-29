S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 19836.12 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 37.17 points or 0.19% today to 19836.12

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 336.22 points or 1.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.22% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.19% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.22% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 1386.72 points or 6.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1735ET