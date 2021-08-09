Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 20437.42 -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 38.00 points or 0.19% today to 20437.42

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.19% from its record close of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 31.17% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.19% from its 2021 closing high of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 17.88% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 3004.06 points or 17.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1731ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 20437.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 123019.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Lower at 50900.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 66096.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 4177.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 3624.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 6813.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pDAX Ends 0.10% Lower at 15745.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7132.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

HOT NEWS