S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 20437.42 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 38.00 points or 0.19% today to 20437.42

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.19% from its record close of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 31.17% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.19% from its 2021 closing high of 20475.42 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 17.88% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 3004.06 points or 17.23%

