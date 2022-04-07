S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 21834.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 46.29 points or 0.21% today to 21834.89

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 1.14% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 612.05 points or 2.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1734ET