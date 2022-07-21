S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 19062.85 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.18 points or 0.22% today to 19062.85

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 733.79 points or 4.00% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 13.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.00% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.00% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 2159.99 points or 10.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

