S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20571.30 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 50.09 points or 0.24% today to 20571.30

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 966.15 points or 4.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 5.50% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 5.50% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.66% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 14.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.49% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 651.54 points or 3.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1739ET