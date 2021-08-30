S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20594.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 49.67 points or 0.24% today to 20594.97

--Second highest close in history

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.24% from its record close of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 32.18% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.24% from its 2021 closing high of 20644.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 18.79% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 3161.61 points or 18.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1734ET