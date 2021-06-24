S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 20215.12 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 50.73 points or 0.25% today to 20215.12
--Third highest close in history
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 0.08% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 33.09% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020
--Rose 30.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.08% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 16.60% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 2781.76 points or 15.96%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-21 1730ET