S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 20215.12 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 50.73 points or 0.25% today to 20215.12

--Third highest close in history

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.08% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 33.09% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 30.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.60% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 2781.76 points or 15.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1730ET