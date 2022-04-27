S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 20744.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 53.42 points or 0.26% today to 20744.23

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 6.08% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.08% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 7.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.08% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.97% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 478.61 points or 2.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1736ET