S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.27% Higher at 20985.37 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 57.27 points or 0.27% today to 20985.37

--A new record close

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 933.12 points or 4.65% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine day point gain since Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Largest nine day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, when the market rose for 11 straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Up 34.69% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.04% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 3552.01 points or 20.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

