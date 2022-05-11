S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 19837.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 52.81 points or 0.27% today to 19837.25
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 1347.70 points or 6.36% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 10.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Off 10.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 3.82% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021
--Rose 3.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.19% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.45%
--Year-to-date it is down 1385.59 points or 6.53%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
