S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 20554.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 58.27 points or 0.28% today to 20554.01

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 116.59 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Up 31.92% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 18.56% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 3120.65 points or 17.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

